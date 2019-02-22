The Feb. 20 front-page article “Report: Trump aides pushed nuclear sales to Saudis” seemed to suggest a potential transfer of technology to Saudi Arabia allowing the production of nuclear weapons. However, the sale of commercial nuclear power plants would not in and of itself constitute such a risk. Indeed, the United States should be concerned that, if U.S.-controlled sales do not occur, Russia and China would fill such a void.

Saudi Arabia is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Saudi government would have to conclude an agreement with the United States meeting the conditions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Act of 1978 before any transfer of nuclear power plant technology or equipment could occur. Of course, full fuel-cycle technology such as enrichment would not be part of any such transfer.

Saudi Arabia has the resources to proceed with such a project. It would be in the interest of the United States to ensure it is developed in a manner subject to U.S. controls.

Harry R. Marshall Jr., Chevy Chase

The writer was a lawyer with the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and helped write the 1978 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Act.