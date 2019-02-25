I was really baffled by the views and demands made by Meredith Watson in her Feb. 19 op-ed, “I’m willing to testify in public. Justin Fairfax should, too.” She faulted the Virginia General Assembly for not requiring Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) to testify at a public hearing concerning Ms. Watson’s allegation of rape.

I don’t know Ms. Watson and have never had any contact with her. If she were to suddenly accuse me of rape, I would feel no obligation to participate in any public hearing orchestrated by her. Nor would I consider it logical that my refusing to participate would indicate guilt or add any credibility to her presumptive accusation.

Is it really part of the job description for these Virginia politicians that they must stage a public gathering that in this case would seemingly amount to nothing but a forum for Ms. Watson to repeat her previous accusations? Ms. Watson provided a few reasons that she never brought up her rape claims with anyone who might have been able to investigate and determine the truth. That was her choice. Why, then, is she indignant that people who cannot possibly verify her truthfulness may not dance to her script?

H.J. Edmonds, Gaithersburg