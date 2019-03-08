The March 4 news article “Report: Coal ash ponds, landfills leaking toxic chemicals” offended me when it stated: “Cleaning up coal ash is costly . . . it could cost ratepayers as much as $3.30 a month over 20 years . . . to clean up Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s 11 coal ash ponds and six coal ash landfills in the state.” Why are the cleanup costs the responsibility of the ratepayers?

Shouldn’t those in decision-making positions, such as Dominion Energy management, its board of directors and those who have benefited from this egregious act of anti-environmentalism — the stockholders — be responsible for the cleanup costs from which they profited?

Let Dominion Energy and its stockholders take the hit for this environmental disaster. Leave the consumers, who had no say in the decision-making that led to this, out of it.

