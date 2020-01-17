The Jan. 12 Business article “The new CEO of Boeing is facing a massive to-do list” reported that incoming Boeing chief executive David Calhoun will be a step closer to a $7 million bonus if the 737 Max is able to go back into service safely. How perverse. Given that the Trump administration has given Boeing self-certifying authority, and given that Boeing has been demonstrably untruthful about the 737 Max, why should the flying public have any trust that Mr. Calhoun (and his Boeing executive colleagues and board) would not cut every corner possible to earn that $7 million?