Over the Memorial Day weekend, we witnessed large portions of the population ignore the recommendations made by our public health experts. Segments of the media seem to have taken on a chastising tone of the American public at large. As a physician, I see a parallel between the behavior of the public and the non-adherence to medication regimens that has haunted many a clinician. Studies have shown that if we confuse patients, give them conflicting information or are simply not empathetic to their situations, they are less likely to comply with the regimen. This is exactly what has happened with our response to the pandemic and why a large portion of the public ignores the recommendations.