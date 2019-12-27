Let’s start with “trigger warnings” given to students in literature classes to protect them from books they may find unpleasant, such as those written by Mark Twain and James Baldwin who occasionally used the n-word. And let’s not forget campus speech codes, which often prohibit the voicing of offensive, unwelcome or disagreeable viewpoints. Such nonconforming ideas are now relegated to campus “free speech zones,” and those who wish to avoid them can withdraw to university-sponsored safe spaces. The University of Utah has outfitted a safe space with stuffed animals.

And should you be upset by the results of a presidential election, not to worry: Professors at Yale, Columbia and other universities will cancel classes and exams so that you have time to recover.

Is it any wonder, as the article reported, that so many students readily accept the monitoring of their lives and policing of their behavior?

Eric F. Facer, Arlington

The Dec. 25 front-page article “Big Brother on campus: Monitoring stirs debate” cited Purdue University President Mitch Daniels’s March 28, 2018, Washington Forum column, “Big Data is always watching,” as a demonstration of how “Some administrators love the avalanche of data these kinds of WiFi-based systems bring.” That was a misrepresentation of Mr. Daniels’s column, which concluded: “Many of us will have to stop and ask whether our good intentions are carrying us past boundaries where privacy and individual autonomy should still prevail.” The column, overall, took a tone of skepticism toward the growing ubiquity of student surveillance and monitoring systems.

Joe Goldfrank, Falls Church

