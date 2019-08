Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), left, and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a news conference at the Capitol last month. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Regarding the Aug. 17 news article “Israel reverses course, but Tlaib skips her visit”:

Why isn’t there a boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Turkey? Or India? Or China? Or, for that matter, Iran, Saudi Arabia or Egypt?

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are showing their bias by targeting only Israel.

Stephen Rattien, Washington

