In his Aug. 15 op-ed, “Is Tesla a cash cow or simply a handful of beans?,” David Von Drehle marveled that the “dreams” offered by Tesla should command such a high market value relative to the major automakers. True, General Motors and Ford, with their manufacturing expertise and skilled workforces, are prized elements of the nation’s industrial base; and yes, competition is increasing in the electric-vehicle market. But Mr. Von Drehle’s op-ed might have mentioned what Tesla has accomplished: creating a battery pack and cooling system for a high-performance auto with a range of well more than 200 miles; designing a software environment that can upgrade the performance of the entire fleet with a message through the Internet; building a large and growing network of charging stations; embracing innovation in battery technology through the Gigafactory; and other pathbreaking steps that most thought we would never see a few short years ago.

As an early (modest) investor, I listen to the critics but recognize how much Tesla has already defied expectations, moving ever closer to achieving what it originally set out to do: launch a market for mass-produced, competitively priced electric vehicles. It is no longer a dream.

Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., Alexandria