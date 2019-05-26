A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at a health clinic in Vashon Island, Wash., on May 15. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

The world needs more people like Blima Marcus, a nurse practitioner who works with small groups to provide vaccine information, as described in the May 21 front-page article “Vaccine foes target areas combating measles.” Community outreach from a trusted, familiar source who responds to fears instead of dismissing them is our best bet for saving lives.

Good science has facts on its side, but that is where the advantage ends. The stories that drive vaccine hesitancy irritate researchers because we are taught to pursue data, not anecdotes. But empirical evidence shows that individual stories can be more persuasive than facts, and that is data we cannot ignore.

Above all, we must resist engaging in a rhetorical battle waged on the absolutist terms preferred by the anti-vaccination movement. To combat irrational fears by insisting that vaccines are 100 percent safe is both ineffective and demonstrably false — no medical intervention is 100 percent safe. Instead, we must do away with this “battle” altogether and work with fearful parents through trusted voices that can acknowledge and alleviate concerns. If we need a model of how this can work in practice, we need look no further than Ms. Marcus.

Kari Fischer, New York

The writer is a cancer biologist and program manager at the New York Academy of Sciences.