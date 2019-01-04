In his Dec. 20 Thursday Opinion commentary, “How an Interpol warrant ruined my life,” Oussama El Omari portrayed himself as the innocent victim of an abusive international arrest warrant issued by the United Arab Emirates. Nothing could be further from the truth. Mr. El Omari, an executive with the Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone, was convicted in absentia only because Mr. El Omari fled the country. He had the opportunity to defend himself and presented evidence to the prosecution’s expert through his UAE attorney.

It is important to make clear, because Mr. El Omari did not, that four federal judges in the United States have reviewed the claims he stated in his opinion piece he is now pursuing in the Supreme Court. Those judges decided that all claims should be summarily dismissed. In the words of one of those judges, Mr. El Omari’s claims were an “absurdity” and “fail[ed] to state a claim or even close to stating a claim.”

Interpol red notices are necessary to bring individuals such as Mr. El Omari to justice.

Heba Fatani, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

The writer is executive director of the Ras Al Khaimah Media Office.