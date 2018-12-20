This past week, the foreign minister of Slovenia met with our secretary of state “to warn that the United States must make its leadership more visible in Europe or risk being eclipsed by China and Russia” [“During visit, Slovenian diplomat warns of waning U.S. interest in Europe,” news, Dec. 17]. Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar highlighted China’s economic initiatives in the region as part of China’s ongoing influence expansion. For decades, China has invested heavily in Africa, assisting nations in improving their infrastructure. It now appears that China is seeking inroads into Europe.

At the same time, because of the ongoing wars in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, etc., the United States has focused primarily on providing military assistance where needed. Discretionary spending of other departments for international activities has been reduced to support increased defense budgets. We need a state-of-the-art military, but we also need to ensure that the other elements of our national security strategy are adequately funded so that we may retain influence in critical regions.

Our peer competitors, Russia and China, fully understand the need for multifaceted approaches as they demonstrate their willingness to expand their influence globally.

David Garner, Woodbridge