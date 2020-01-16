That’s what happened to the march. All the other factors were a result of excluding Ms. Clinton. The Women’s March was the beginning of something, not the culmination of something. The women who went to the march in response to what happened to Ms. Clinton and what she stood for have not stopped protesting; they’re very, very busy changing the political culture of this country and learning to be inclusive of all women. The march is just not as relevant as it was that first day when its participants didn’t know their cause had been excluded.