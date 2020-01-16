The Jan. 13 Metro article "Three years after taking to the streets, the Women's March is at a crossroads" missed the main point of the Women's March. The first Women's March was a direct, spontaneous response to what happened to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and, by association, women in the 2016 election. The march organizers themselves expressly kept Ms. Clinton from attending or speaking at that march, and her name was excluded from their list in their principles. 

That’s what happened to the march. All the other factors were a result of excluding Ms. Clinton. The Women’s March was the beginning of something, not the culmination of something. The women who went to the march in response to what happened to Ms. Clinton and what she stood for have not stopped protesting; they’re very, very busy changing the political culture of this country and learning to be inclusive of all women. The march is just not as relevant as it was that first day when its participants didn’t know their cause had been excluded.

Linda Gordon, Silver Spring