Though I respect Donald Trump as president, I think his continuously speaking negatively of the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) stems from two problems.

Mr. Trump may be ashamed. McCain served honorably in the armed forces and, despite imprisonment and torture, refused early release if it were given only due to his military connections and chose to stay with his comrades. On the contrary, Mr. Trump had numerous deferments so that he did not have to serve. McCain also freely admitted to poor scholastics rankings, whereas Mr. Trump brags about his exceptional mental abilities but appears to want to hide his school records.

Mr. Trump may be envious. McCain was well respected even by those who did not agree with him on various issues in this country. He was and is admired by leaders in other countries.

It is time for our president to acknowledge a brave American and concentrate on keeping the United States a leader of the free world.

Dolores B. Ruth, Annapolis