Were “purpose and function” the governing considerations, we would have few of the landmarks that we love today, including the Roman Forum, Haussmann’s Paris, London’s Regent Street and Washington’s Federal Triangle. These were all built according to government plans reflecting community values, not just the values of a cadre of professional architects seeking to make a name for themselves.
The selection of styles for important cities and civic buildings has always been a matter for governments, citizens and public bodies. The federal government is the client and the developer; as such, its views ought to be dominant in the selection of architectural styles for federal buildings.
Today, when architects are taught to value originality over beauty, it is more important than ever to ensure that design is subject to the views of the public’s representatives. The establishment of aesthetic criteria for federal buildings is to be applauded, not denigrated.
Dapray Muir, Washington