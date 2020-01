The first sentence of the Jan. 4 editorial “A risky escalation” provided all the explanation and justification needed for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani: “Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was an implacable enemy of the United States who was responsible for hundreds of American deaths, as well as countless atrocities in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere.”