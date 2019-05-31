The May 27 front-page article “Meat safety shift aided by USDA’s wordplay” demonstrated how again the Agriculture Department has failed in its duty to protect the public from corporate interests. Possible infectious diseases from ingestion of contaminated pork include tapeworms, cysticercosis, trichinosis, salmonellosis and food poisoning with E. coli and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The proposed change in regulation to use plant employees instead of federal inspectors is outrageous. The USDA has bowed to pressure from the food industry for decades. Now there may be a possibility of death from gastrointestinal infections. This is completely unacceptable. We may have to refuse all pork products for public-health and personal reasons.

Patricia E. Perry, Reston