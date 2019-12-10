While Arthur C. Brooks might be correct in that some aspects of the world are improving, I believe that his Dec. 3 op-ed, “ News flash: The world is getting better ,” missed the point of bad news.

We need the bad news, and I thank Connie Ryu’s Dec. 7 letter, “Go back to feeling bad,” for pointing out some of it. Hope cannot inspire action if we are unaware of the problems we need to take action against. The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have received widespread media attention, and that has inspired people to speak out in support of the protesters. The United States recently passed legislation in support of the Hong Kong protesters that would enable sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in human rights abuses. I highly doubt that legislation would have been passed if not for the large number of people here voicing support for Hong Kong protesters. That support never happens if the media doesn’t report on the bad news.