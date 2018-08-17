Benjamin Soskis’s Aug. 5 Outlook essay, “Any volunteers?,” ignored a very important — probably the most important — aspect of volunteerism. Volunteerism is far more than a flawed Republican concept that might replace portions of the welfare state. For many, I daresay most, who have actually worked as volunteers, the work is personally, spiritually and politically developmental in ways completely ignored in his analysis.

In this age of tribal politics with various interest groups staking out inviolable turf from which people with different ideas, ethnicities and cultural roots are banned, sometimes physically, volunteerism often produces a unifying mix of age groups, social classes, ethnicities, sexual orientations and political points of view. All are united in a common cause larger than their ideologies. Volunteers and those they serve both benefit. The community is strengthened. This important social impact deserved at least a passing word. Volunteerism is far more than a social welfare program, however conceived by left or right.

Robert Tenney, Gaithersburg

Yes, Benjamin Soskis, there are many volunteers. I have many conservative friends who, like my wife and me, are usually doing volunteer service several days each week. We serve at the local hospital, the local homeless shelter, the Meals on Wheels program, the United Service Organizations, the Honor Flight program and our local churches. We do not seek praise or glory; we just do it because it is the right thing to do.

Bob Eldridge, Reston