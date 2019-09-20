Regarding the Sept. 12 editorial “A deal Democrats should agree to”:

Renegotiating NAFTA is not about politics. It is about the livelihoods of American workers. We know what is at stake for them if we do not get it right. We will not ask them to settle for anything less than they deserve.

That means strong, enforceable anti-outsourcing provisions on labor and environment that will level the playing field so American workers can compete. Without them, U.S. jobs will continue flooding to Mexico, where a new labor law reform is still in question. Until Congress is confident that Mexico can uphold its end of the bargain, families will continue to suffer.

It also means not locking in higher drug prices. While President Trump claims he wants to lower the cost of prescription drugs, he provides giveaways to those corporations in his renegotiated NAFTA. Medicines are already breaking the bank for too many seniors and families, and we will not throw them under the bus just to cut a deal.

These are “substantive policy concerns,” and Democrats are working to fix them.

The editorial was right that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is an experienced negotiator, skilled at finding compromise. Is Mr. Trump? Democrats will continue providing solutions to protect American jobs and secure the best possible deal for American workers. If Mr. Trump were half the negotiator he claims to be, he would have no problem getting Mexico and Canada to cut that deal.

Sherrod Brown, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Ohio

in the U.S. Senate.

Rosa L. DeLauro, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Connecticut

in the U.S. House.

