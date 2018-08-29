Regarding the Aug. 24 Metro article “State official: Widening of Beltway, I-270 would be in existing right of way”:

Despite all the measures to deal with traffic congestion, it remains as bad or worse than ever. And here we are again with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) proposal for Interstate 270, the Beltway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The Sierra Club is right that it will contribute to more traffic, but additional mass transit is not the answer in a region that is really confronting (or exceeding) the limits of development. The evidence is compelling as we face increasing air pollution and loss of critical open space. Climate change and rising sea levels make this even more imperative along our seaboard metropolitan areas.

It is unfortunate these problems derive largely from indiscriminate economic development and the accompanying growth pressures, exceeding the ability of a region to manage.

Economic development is essential, but employment in our overly built-up areas cannot be the sole criteria for economic development when it threatens a region’s health. Preserving a healthy environment is most essential. Furthermore, the public costs will exceed the financial costs, especially those measures now proposed by the governor.

It’s important for both the private and public sectors to decentralize economic activities from our overtaxed, dysfunctional metropolitan regions to other areas throughout the country.

Joseph G. Feinberg, Gaithersburg