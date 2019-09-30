The good news is that policymakers of both parties increasingly support wildlife corridors. The Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act would create a system of wildlife corridors on federal public land and provide funding for states, tribes and private citizens to protect their wildlife corridors. America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act has language that provides $50 million per year for wildlife crossings. And, this year, 11 states introduced, and three of those states passed, bills to protect wildlife corridors.

The growing support for legislation to safeguard wildlife corridors gives us hope that politicians can work together to protect our precious wildlife and solve difficult conservation problems.

Susan Holmes, Washington

The writer is the federal policy director for Wildlands Network.

