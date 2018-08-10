In the otherwise admirably reported Aug. 3 news article “Trump rallies in Pa. to boost GOP Senate candidate,” about the Trump rally the previous night in Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre was described as “this northern Pennsylvania hamlet.”

The Census Bureau estimate of the population of Wilkes-Barre in 2017 was 40,806. Most dictionaries define a hamlet as “a small village.”

I suggest “hamlet” was not the correct word to use. And speaking as a former resident of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, I believe Wilkes-Barre is usually considered to be in the northeastern part of the commonwealth rather than merely northern.

James Conaghan, Herndon