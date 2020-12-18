And if, as I have reluctantly come to believe, that sliver is thin to the point of invisibility, should Biden nonetheless proceed as if he holds out hope?

That question was framed, unintentionally, in two interviews this week. The first was with Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager and future deputy chief of staff, who used language her mother wouldn’t like to describe congressional Republicans in an interview with Glamour magazine.

The second was with Biden himself, who took a more hopeful tone with CBS’s Stephen Colbert. “I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate,” Biden said. “I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you’re going to see his impact on the body politic fade and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they have much more room to run and cooperate.”

O’Malley Dillon’s goal, notwithstanding her profane assessment of the opposition, was to defend Biden’s oft-derided desire for compromise.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” she said. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f----rs . . . ”

“But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that, too.”

Biden said just that to Colbert. “I don’t think I’m kidding myself. I got criticized in the beginning for saying this, I think the nation’s looking for us to be united. . . . Politics have become so sort of dirty and vicious and personal and mean, a clenched fist instead of an open hand, and I think people are looking for us to come together.”

It is good for Biden to call for unity; leadership has to be aspirational to be effective. And Biden is no inexperienced Pollyanna. Barack Obama, in his new autobiography, relates Biden’s sour story of trying to persuade Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to support a bill he was sponsoring. “You must be under the mistaken impression that I care,” McConnell responded. Biden knows who he is dealing with on the other side.

At the same time, Biden is steeped in a different, more genteel political era, one of true cross-party friendships and bipartisan transactions. It is in his nature — encounters like the one with McConnell notwithstanding — to assume the best of others. And to believe, even now, in the possibility of finding common ground and reaping the rewards of that endeavor.

But the odds are stacked against the notion that politics will be healed anytime soon.

Yes, it is possible, even likely, that there will be agreement on a pandemic relief package. Perhaps we could see an infrastructure bill. Politicians are good at coming together to spend money; they have trouble agreeing on almost everything else, in particular anything that could be to their political detriment. And voters are more inclined to punish defection from orthodoxy than to honor conciliation. As Obama writes, “For all their talk about wanting politicians to get along, American voters rarely reward the opposition for cooperating with the governing party.”

I come to this conclusion as someone who has been an advocate for compromise both as a means to an end and a value in itself. Who believes the most extreme achievable result — on either side — is not necessarily, indeed probably not, the best outcome. Who thinks individual Republicans, many of them, are decent people who love their country and have good-faith beliefs about the best way to improve it.

And also as someone who has watched — long before Donald Trump rode down the escalator — Washington fail to work. There is blame to share here; to take just the pandemic spending example, it was not necessarily in the best political interest of Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reach a deal before the election, which helps explain why they didn’t.

Still, that fault is not equally apportioned. Republicans have a robust history of prioritizing obstructionism and defeating Democrats over solving the nation’s problems. Long before Trump’s election, McConnell proclaimed that “the single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” There can be no doubt that his goal remains the same with Biden, and that he is determined that a Republican replace Biden.

In short, the glass is three-quarters empty. It is good that Biden offers a sunnier view — and good that he is surrounded by people, including O’Malley Dillon, whose bleak assessment is the more realistic one.