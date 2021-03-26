The problem: Most of these harms aren’t illegal speech, which means Congress can’t do much to regulate them. Indeed, all these firms have robust systems in place for removing content that is unlawful. They also have in place systems for removing plenty of content that is lawful but that they consider dangerous — even if those systems sometimes fail. Democrats want the companies to do even more; Republicans for the most part want them to do even less; but repealing Section 230 wouldn’t fix anything for either side. Some platforms would over-moderate expression, some wouldn’t moderate at all, and many wouldn’t even exist.

That doesn’t mean there’s not room for change. Lawmakers could pass a law like the proposed PACT Act that would require services to remove content that is illegal after a court rules it so. They could also probe the matter of what’s illegal in the first place: asking whether there are forms of online speech, such as deceptive practices related to voting or coordinated harassment campaigns, that they could constitutionally make unlawful. They could consider revising what it means for sites to develop content rather than merely host it, including whether promotion through algorithms or advertisements should change companies’ responsibility. Finally, if lawmakers believe, as they say, that platforms privilege sensationalism because it’s good for business, they could pass a privacy law that throws a wrench into the money-making machine of behaviorial advertising.

The key to any changes is transparency. Congress could require large firms to issue reports on the prevalence of the certain harms as well as on related enforcement actions. These would capture both illegal content and the legal content that worries lawmakers today. Liberals concerned about misinformation would better understand how it circulates, and conservatives concerned about bias would better understand how discipline is meted out. Mandated appeals processes would further ameliorate censorship concerns.

Section 230 cleared the way for Facebook, Google and Twitter, but it also cleared the way for streaming services, restaurant review hubs and comments sections on websites of all shapes and sizes. Thoughtful reform could do some good. Thoughtless reform will do far more harm. And there’s another threat: Congress wades into dangerous First Amendment territory when it drafts laws that would force companies to get rid of legal speech that legislators dislike — but also when it tries to strong-arm companies through public excoriation into doing the exact same thing. What message does that send to the rest of the world?