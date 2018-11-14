I read Colbert I. King’s Nov. 10 op-ed, “All the evidence points to a divided District,” a heartfelt, albeit wistful, ode to a District of Columbia that never really existed in his lifetime or mine, with a mixture of sadness and incredulity. Surely an astute observer such as Mr. King realizes that the economic and racial divide that besets the District is a historical one that far transcends one legislative vote, one D.C. Council election or any recent “ambitious lust for power — clumsily pursued.” There is no “getting the District back to one city,” because that city remains an as-yet-unfulfilled ideal hopefully to be realized by a better-informed, more committed leadership and citizenry.

Gordon Berg, Gaithersburg