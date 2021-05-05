Biden’s tax program, including an enforcement effort to make it harder for corporations and the well-to-do to evade what they owe, is designed to break a vicious cycle. Since the early 1990s, Democrats coming into office after a GOP era have had to raise taxes just to ease deficits Republican tax cuts created in previous administrations. Then, when Republicans came back into power, they enacted more tax cuts (often accompanied by higher levels of military spending). “One of the problems the Democrats have in fixing the budget,” Scott said, “is if we fix it and a Republican administration comes in, they’ll wreck it.”