Some area merchants are choosing not to take cash and to instead accept only credit or debit cards, or some form of mobile payment. It works better for them, plus it’s safer. But critics contend this discriminates against the poor, as they may not have access to such payment options.

In some cities, including Taipei and Hong Kong, local transit authorities have arranged for their transit cards (the equivalent of our Metro’s SmarTrip card) to also be usable by area merchants. They function the same as a debit card, drawing on the stored value in the card, just as one does for a trip on Metro. Tens of thousands of merchants have signed on.

Anyone riding Metrorail, including poor people, must have a SmarTrip card. Extending its use to area merchants would resolve concerns with merchants going cashless. Plus, it should be a money maker for Metro. This would help poor people, merchants and Metro. We need to start thinking outside the box.

Frank Lysy, Washington

If D.C. leaders want to require businesses to accept cash payments, they should also require businesses to accept noncash payments. Many businesses have minimum thresholds for electronic payments, which disenfranchise those who do not use cash.

Going cashless provides a number of benefits: fewer ATM fees, easier budgeting and record-keeping, and a reduced risk of lost or stolen cash.

If D.C. officials really care about the unbanked, which I hope they do, they should help them get bank accounts rather than relegate them to a form of payment with few consumer protections.