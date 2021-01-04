Republicans now face a fundamental choice: Will theirs be a party dedicated to democracy and truth, or opposed to democracy and truth? A crucial test will come Wednesday, when Congress gathers to officially tally electoral college votes. The president and a cadre of Trump fanatics in the House have leaned on GOP lawmakers to reject electoral votes duly cast for President-elect Joe Biden, despite zero evidence of widespread irregularities, and despite the constitutional principle that Congress does not get to override the will of the people as expressed through the electoral college. For a time, their dead-end strategy to object to Biden electoral votes seemed unlikely to gain any traction. Then Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he would join in objecting, forcing a lengthy debate and a formal vote in both chambers on whether to accept the election results. Now, the betting is that a majority of House Republicans and at least a dozen Senate Republicans will vote to disenfranchise millions of Americans.

These Republicans might tell themselves that their votes are costless; the Democratic-controlled House will uphold the election results, so the weasel caucus can dignify Mr. Trump’s lies without practical consequence. But this is not a costless vote — not for the country, nor for their consciences, if any. These lawmakers argue that they are responding to the demands of their constituents; yet their constituents are angry because the president has lied about the election results and other GOP leaders have failed to push back. Their votes would further entrench the president’s lies, dissolving faith in the legitimacy of the U.S. government.

Moreover, the next time a presidential candidate refuses to accept defeat, based on bogus fraud charges, a Congress controlled by that candidate’s party would be tempted to force through their choice instead, looking back at this moment for inspiration and validation.

Some Republicans are treating this moment with the gravity it demands. Mr. Raffensperger rejected the president’s entreaties, and his elections manager held a Monday news conference to debunk once again Mr. Trump’s false fraud claims. Former House speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), every living former secretary of defense, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) and a growing list of other officials have rejected the effort to object to the election results.

For the sake of the country, we hope most other Republicans join them and reject Mr. Trump’s conspiratorial, dishonest, bullying, anti-democratic campaign.