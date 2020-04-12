And in the archetypal case involving the power of public health authorities to prevent the spread of disease, the Supreme Court ruled in 1905 that states can compel vaccination even over the objections of those who claim an unconstitutional “invasion” of their “individual liberty.”

But if pandemics can justify intrusions on constitutional rights, they cannot be employed as excuses for interfering with or eliminating them. And that, of course, is exactly what Texas is up to in its order prohibiting abortions during the pandemic.

Now the matter has come before a conservative-dominated Supreme Court, where five justices are hostile to abortion rights. Already this term, the justices have before them a Louisiana abortion law that is effectively identical to one from — no surprise — Texas that the court struck down in 2016, before Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh replaced Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. The emergency challenge to Texas’s order, which arrived at the court Saturday, may offer a glimpse into the conservative majority’s willingness to further diminish the right to abortion.

Indeed, a pair of orders from the federal appeals court refusing to lift or even modify the Texas ban offers what could be a chilling foreshadowing. Splitting 2 to 1 (a George W. Bush appointee and a Trump appointee in the majority, a Bill Clinton appointee dissenting), the appeals court panel nonchalantly described the ban as nothing more than “temporary postponement of all non-essential medical procedures, including abortion.”

As if weeks of “temporary” delay mean nothing in the context of ­pregnancy.

To believe that the Texas ban on abortions during the pandemic was motivated by concerns about protecting public health — in particular, as the state claims, about conserving the supply of personal protective equipment — would be to ignore both the history of Texas and the practice of modern abortion.

For years, Texas has been doing its best to make the right to abortion more theoretical than real. The 2016 case involved the state’s requirement that doctors performing abortions have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital and that abortion clinics have facilities like those of ambulatory surgical centers. The five-justice majority (Kennedy and the four liberals) found that the law did little if anything to protect women’s health while putting a “substantial obstacle” in the path of women seeking abortions.

The pandemic offers another opportunity. On March 22, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency order prohibiting “all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary,” exempting those that “would not deplete the hospital capacity or the personal protective equipment needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.” The next day, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) asserted that providing abortion care, except for an immediate medical emergency, would violate the order.

If your goal is to stop women from obtaining abortions, this makes perfect sense. If it is to prevent the spread of the virus, to preserve scarce masks and other medical equipment or to protect the health of pregnant women, it is insane.

Women who remain pregnant still require medical care, including interacting with doctors and nurses and further risking contamination. Some women will choose to travel to other states to obtain abortions, risking even more spread. Forcing women to delay obtaining abortions until later in their pregnancies means the procedures will be riskier to their health. On the other side of the equation, as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said, “there is no evidence that prohibiting abortions during the pandemic will mitigate PPE shortages or promote public health and safety.”

This is especially true for “medication abortions,” performed in Texas up to 10 weeks of pregnancy by giving women pills — first at a health center, then 24 to 48 hours later at home. Texas insists that the ban applies to these kind of abortions, even though it references “surgeries and procedures” and no other oral medication is prohibited. If Texas were really worried about preventing spread of the virus, it would make it easier for women to obtain these abortions, lifting the requirement of not one but two ­in-person doctor visits.

The immediate issue at the court is whether to allow medication abortions to proceed, as abortion clinics are seeking and the district judge ordered. The deeper question is whether the justices will follow logic and precedent — or whether they will let the pandemic serve as Texas’s latest bogus justification for trampling on women’s rights.

