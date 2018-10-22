Regarding the Oct. 20 front-page article “Saudis concede Khashoggi was killed”:

Every day brings more information about what agents of the Saudi Arabian government may have done to Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi and a grim reminder of why American leadership in the world matters. Our military might and economic heft give the words of our leaders immense power to influence the actions of other nations. When the president of the United States makes clear that he does not value the role of the free press and that he will prioritize his own short-term political needs above core American ideals, he creates space for illiberal governments to do unthinkable things.

Until President Trump joins the chorus of Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress who are calling for real consequences for Saudi Arabia over the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, dictators and autocrats will continue to commit increasingly worse violations of human rights.

Richard McPike, Alexandria

Jamal Khashoggi should be honored as a loyalist to the American values of free speech and democracy around the world. He risked and lost his life defending these principles. He did more for promoting that American ideal than most U.S. citizens. To let his passing be marked with only a whimper and a shrug to protect “jobs” is the epitome of selling out. Talk about not drawing the line. When you permit an autocratic entity to deface the cornerstone of democracy — the free press — by assassinating a journalist and don’t apply appropriate repercussions, the logical conclusion is that eventually you won’t have a “job,” you will just be a slave.

Donna Gaul, Feasterville, Pa.