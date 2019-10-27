The party’s disconnect with the electorate was evident in 2017, when, having held a commanding advantage in the 100-member House of Delegates in Richmond, it lost 15 seats, retaining a bare 51-seat majority by virtue of a coin toss in a race that was tied. (In those contests, Democrats also outpolled Republicans statewide, 1.3 million to 1.07 million.) In this year’s races, in which all seats in the House as well as the 40-member Senate are at stake, the GOP seems no less out of step.

That’s especially the case in Northern Virginia, the state’s most diverse and economically vibrant region, where the party’s prospects have faded and its elected officeholders are scarce. In Fairfax County, whose 1.15 million residents represent nearly 1 in 7 Virginians, a lone Republican, Timothy D. Hugo, retains a seat in the House of Delegates.

Mr. Hugo’s record, hostile to gun control and abortion rights, is at odds with the views of many Virginians, a large majority of whom support both. Many other Republican candidates for the state legislature are equally at odds with residents, particularly in the Northern Virginia suburbs.

One of them, Bill Drennan, a retired Air Force officer running for the House of Delegates in the 87th District, which includes parts of Prince William and Loudoun counties, recently likened gun control measures, to which he is adamantly opposed, to restricting abortion by requiring pregnant women to wear ankle bracelets — a measure he acknowledged would not attract broad support.

The political problem for Republicans, and the main reason they are at risk of losing their narrow majorities in both chambers of the state legislature, is that most Virginians disagree with such positions. In late September, a Washington Post-Schar School poll found that more than 4 in 5 adults surveyed in the state favor universal background checks for gun buyers as well as so-called red-flag laws, which allow police to take guns away from people who are deemed dangerous by a judge. To Republicans such as Mr. Drennan, whose website insists red-flag laws “are designed to strip citizens of their unalienable rights,” the views of most Virginians are anathema.

That’s equally true of abortion rights. According to the Post-Schar poll, Virginians favor abortion rights in the first three months of pregnancy by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Despite that, Republican lawmakers in Richmond have enacted an array of measures designed to restrict access to abortion in the state at any stage of pregnancy.

Voters will determine the composition of the state legislature Nov. 5 and decide whether the center in Virginia will hold.

