Attorney General William P. Barr’s characterization of the Mueller letter criticizing his summary of the special counsel’s conclusions as “snitty” (meaning disagreeable, ill-tempered) was indeed curious [“Barr denies accusations of deception,” front page, May 2]. Even “curiouser” was the comment that it was likely drafted by a member of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s staff, the implication being that it didn’t reflect Mr. Mueller’s view. Someone, perhaps a member of Mr. Barr’s staff, should inform the attorney general that when the person in charge signs a letter, regardless of who drafted it, it becomes that person’s letter. If my letter to The Post is deemed snitty, that was my intent.

Howard Walderman, Columbia

Let’s move on. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III spent two years writing a book. Attorney General William P. Barr spent a weekend allegedly reading it and writing a book report. Mr. Mueller gave the book report an F. Mr. Barr complained about the grade. Is this matter still worth front-page headlines and congressional investigation?

Michael Seltz, Alexandria

After the display of Attorney General William P. Barr’s adherence to nothing more than President Trump, I’m struck by the loss of a moral compass in the Republican Party.

Setting aside the disgust, anxiety and weariness most Americans are feeling, my deeper concern lies in who these people are at the top of our governance and why they are there at all. Clearly, it is not to do the work we sent them there to do for the people of our country but instead to hold on to their precious jobs for another term.

Morality is something you have or don’t; it doesn’t get put on hold for years and recover later. A moral compass is the driver of your life. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) shouted “it’s over!” as he stormed out of the hearing room. Any American who holds our democracy sacred will let him know it is not over at all.

Tracy Michaels, Houston