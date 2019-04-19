The country waited for the release of the Mueller report with anticipation and concern over how Attorney General William P. Barr would handle this vitally important report. As many surmised he would, Mr. Barr undermined his own agencies, engaged in inappropriate contact with the White House and has abrogated his duty in an effort to protect a corrupt administration. Apparently, being angry is justification to obstruct justice. Mr. Barr should be impeached.

Dennis Hawley, Weaverville, N.C.

Regarding the April 19 front-page article “Mueller details Russian interference, Trump’s attempts to disrupt probe”:

While one might hope otherwise, it appears unlikely President Trump will pay the price he deserves for his scurrilous behavior, which is not only grossly inappropriate for an American leader but also destructive to the nation, to the world and to our democratic system.

The very democratic structure and inherent fairness in our laws and norms will prevent appropriate action from being taken against someone who has damaged our nation.

Norman Dovberg, Reston

I was disturbed to read in the April 19 news article “Findings and insights from the report” the statement that “[Robert S. Mueller III’s team] noted that an agreement requires two parties taking actions ‘informed by or responsive to the other’s actions or interests.’ ” That leaves the impression that the two parties, the Trump campaign and Russia, did not take actions informed by or responsive to each other when in fact the report goes on to detail the exact opposite.

The entire statement read: “[Coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government] requires more than (emphasis added) the two parties taking actions informed by or responsive to the other’s action or interests.” That is very different.

Nancy Houston, Washington

The Mueller report and The Post’s coverage essentially underscored that President Trump is morally unfit and realistically incapable of being our president. He knows not what he should and should not do; what he may and may not do; what he must and must not do. So sad.

Anne "Nancy" Hartzenbusch, Arlington

One clear theme of the Mueller report was that the Trump White House is a hotbed of dishonesty. President Trump lies to the country and his staff and has a press secretary, Sarah Sanders, who also lies to the country.

We have a moral responsibility to restore truth, honor and rule of law to our executive branch of government.

Marla Allard, Washington