Rob Rudick, Takoma Park

As the week ended with President Trump moonlighting as movie critic, I awoke on Saturday morning feeling a great sense of disequilibrium — thinking I need to do something — to speak out that our democracy is experiencing the erosion of “regular order” — and I shouldn’t as a citizen sit by and just watch it happen.

William H. McRaven did just that in his op-ed. He spoke for me when he concluded, “As Americans, we should be frightened.” I am grateful for his voice.

Thank you, Admiral, for confirming that there is reason for concern.

Lis Braswell, Washington

I, too, have reached the conclusion that our country must not be led by a person who is cruel, who has no support for our precious rule of law and who seems to be in it just for his personal gain.

Now, what are we going to do about it? I can only vote, campaign against some of the most heinous offenders and give as much money as I can afford. Which is not enough.

Can you, Admiral, organize all the people you know who have served in the White House to speak up? Especially those who are no longer vulnerable to bullying and preferably as massively as possible?

What else can you do that the common citizen cannot? Please do it.

I’d like to hand over a non-authoritarian government to my children and grandchildren.