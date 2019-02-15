Regarding the Feb. 14 Metro article “Churchill High students disciplined for giving out ‘n-word passes’ ”:

I am an alumna of Winston Churchill High School, and I was not surprised by news of this event at the school. The lighthearted and flippant nature with which the n-word is apparently treated on campus is evidence of the rampant entitlement that is fostered within the student body and has been the status quo for many years. With its proximity to Washington, it’s shocking that Churchill still coddles its students.

As the “best high school in Montgomery County,” and with a high rate of matriculation, Churchill is where our future leaders are being educated. A one-off punishment for the students involved and a Parent Teacher Stude nt Association meeting (led by the white male president of the association) are not going to be enough to make a dent. A full culture shift that includes multiple visible people of color in positions of leadership is long overdue.

College preparedness is a metric by which all high schools are measured. That shouldn’t be just about Advanced Placement classes. Having left Churchill, I found my own learning curve regarding issues of diversity and inclusion was and is a steep one. I was overprepared for college English but underprepared for living and working with people who are different. With the resources at its fingertips and proximity to power in parents, alumni and our national seat of power a couple exits down the Beltway, this is simply inexcusable.

Kim Peyser, Washington