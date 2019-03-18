Christian Schneider’s March 14 Thursday Opinion essay, “Not enough to win over Wisconsin,” sounded bitter about the Democratic Party’s choice of Milwaukee for its presidential nominating convention next year. Was that because Mr. Schneider knows voters in Wisconsin have soured on President Trump, and that even before the Democratic National Committee’s announcement, Wisconsin was likely to return to the Democratic column in 2020? Democrats swept every statewide race in 2018 and, but for grotesque GOP gerrymandering and voter suppression, would have won control of the legislature, too. It’s clear from the past 40 years of voting in the state, and from the growing revulsion to Mr. Trump, that a decent Democratic candidate easily would overturn the nearly 23,000-vote GOP majority from 2016.

And, of course, it’s not just Mr. Trump they have soured on. Then-Gov. Scott Walker (R), whose administration Mr. Schneider worked for, destroyed an opportunity for thousands of well-paying jobs and robust economic growth when he turned away nearly $1 billion in federal money, thanks to then-President Barack Obama’s Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, that would have brought high-speed rail to Wisconsin. Yet Mr. Walker committed the state to spending — and losing — billions of Wisconsin taxpayers’ own money on his Foxconn pipe dream.

We’ll find out whether the Democrats have learned anything from the 2016 election debacle. But right now, I’d say Mr. Schneider has every reason to feel bitter about his party’s prospects for Wisconsin in 2020.

Paul Carver, Arlington