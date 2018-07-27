I read with interest Christopher Elliott’s July 22 The Navigator column, “The mystery of the missing hotel trash cans ” [Travel]. I, too, have noticed fewer trash cans in hotel rooms. Some are divided into sections for trash and recyclables, further limiting space. As someone who will carry an empty coffee cup three blocks looking for a trash can, I applaud Mr. Elliott’s solution of taking a roll of large garbage bags when he travels. But most people won’t go that far, especially when packing for trains or planes, with weight and space limits for luggage.

This policy could backfire on hotels. Without adequate trash receptacles in hotel rooms, some people will toss everything into the bin available, negating the benefit of separating trash and recyclables. Worse, once it is full, they may toss the rest on the floor, creating an unsanitary mess. Even worse, tossing trash into the toilet could create major plumbing problems. Hotels should rethink this policy.

Susan Tersoff, Rockville