Regarding the June 2 front-page article “GOP effort aims to curb growth of mail balloting”:  

For more than 200 years, Americans have given their lives to protect our right to vote. In November, amid a pandemic, the second wave of which is predicted for the fall, Americans should not be forced to risk their lives standing in lines at polling places to exercise their right to vote. So that we do not dishonor those who have already made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our democracy, so that we protect the health of voters young and old, we must secure voting by mail now.

Joe Esposito, Bethesda