It would be virtually impossible to apply these antiquated rules to the new technology outlets that are available to all. While one can wistfully dream about returning to the “good old days,” the fact that Mr. O’Malley is unhappy about news/entertainment decisions made by any company cannot justify returning to discriminatory, government-mandated editorial limitations.

AD

AD

While these two doctrines (one regulatory and one statutory) survived judicial scrutiny back in the 1950s, today’s landscape is vastly different. It is difficult to believe that the courts would approve these proposals as acceptable government restrictions on political speech for which government restrictions must meet the most rigorous of tests.

Stephen Jacobs, Silver Spring

Martin O’Malley made the case for a return to earlier primary practices. Mr. O’Malley decried today’s processes as more for entertainment than political value. With a daily overload of tables, charts and biased interviews, we see too much of “Who’s on First” graphs, nodding heads and pundits. I know more about the shop owner in Idaho than I do about the candidate.

AD

I know today’s numbers for every candidate in every city, state, church and club, but a well-drawn image of any real candidate rarely appears. I credit this shortcoming to media choices for leading news. For the media, which understands that entertainment equates to the bottom line, politics in depth has been left behind. Today, entertainment is the heartbeat of news coverage, and we never learn much about the candidates for whom we are expected to vote.