Regarding the Aug. 28 Metro article “Md. study favors new span near Bay Bridge”:

Without question, the delays to and from the Eastern Shore are occurring earlier and lasting longer both on weekends and weekdays. Maryland’s study focused on determining the impact of a third bridge is well founded. Cars — whether electric vehicles or self-driving cars of the future — are not going anywhere, good, bad or otherwise. Ultimately, an additional bridge will be needed.

When the second Bay Bridge was completed in 1973 , part of the plan was to eliminate traffic signals on Kent Island in Queen Anne’s County, and it made a huge difference. If a third bridge were built, the traffic signals along U.S. Route 50 from the Queenstown outlets to at least Maryland Route 404 would need to be eliminated.

Other significant challenges remain in the towns of Easton and Cambridge, in part because of the size of the main routes through each town. A “ripple effect” of a third bridge might require a bypass in Easton and Cambridge to eliminate traffic tie-ups for locals. We need look no further than Salisbury to see the bypass has significantly reduced in-town tourist traffic.

Will this be easy? Absolutely not. Is it necessary to accommodate ever-increasing traffic? Completely.

Wes Guckert, Baltimore

The writer is president and chief executive of the Traffic Group.

