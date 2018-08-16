Steven Mufson’s Aug. 12 Outlook essay, “When the government stops doing its job,” raised excellent points on the dangers of the Trump administration’s policy of not implementing the laws through lack of enforcement actions, but he missed one important aspect of the issue: Dropping prosecutions of the worst actors slows or stops protection of the public.

Corporations make regulatory-compliance decisions based on the law, cost of compliance and expected enforcement. Most companies want to be in compliance with regulations, but they also want to know the cost of compliance will be equally borne by their competitors so that those competitors will not have an unfair financial advantage. If, for example, a company that disposes of hazardous waste knows similar companies are not in compliance with disposal standards and are unlikely to be investigated and prosecuted, their motivation to follow the rules is substantially diminished.

Federal and state regulatory agencies know they will never have the resources to investigate everyone. They know that compliance and the public benefits of solving public problems will largely come about from voluntary acts by law-abiding companies.

Strategic, well-publicized enforcement is the key to regulatory compliance and public benefit on the broadest possible scale. The reported 50 percent drop in environmental enforcement under the Trump administration may actually signify a far larger drop in actual environmental protection.

Penny Hansen, Washington