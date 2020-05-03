Without sufficient regulation, accountability and a commitment to protecting those inside and outside of a car, unproven autonomous vehicles could compromise safety, risk lives and cause a wave of negative consequences, including increased congestion and emissions and decreased public transit use. Proposals from Congress have largely perpetuated a hands-off approach to federal oversight while exerting a heavy hand to preempt state and local governments’ ability to protect road users. The public demands and deserves better.
Polling as recently as January shows widespread concern about autonomous vehicles and strong support for robust safeguards. Congress must direct regulators to issue minimum performance standards, address known and foreseeable issues, and collect safety and performance data. These actions will be key to promote autonomous vehicle safety, accessibility, equity and sustainability and minimize their negative impacts in the District and elsewhere.
Beth Osborne, Washington
The writer is director
of Transportation for America.
Cathy Chase, Washington
The writer is president
of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.