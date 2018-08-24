Teammates mob Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman after he won the game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park in Washington on Aug. 22. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Two out, bottom of the ninth, the Nationals had been trailing but close all night long — at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 22, the scoreboard flashed a warning that the last train to Greenbelt would be leaving the station at 11:02 p.m. As my party scrambled around the concourse, Juan Soto doubled. We lingered at the center field gate as long as we dared, then sprinted toward the Metro entrance — hearing the roar. It wasn’t until we had jumped on the train that we — and a train full of others — learned through our phones that Ryan Zimmerman had hit a walk-off two-run home run to clinch an important game for the Nats.

Come on, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Even Cinderella got until midnight!

Ellen Sands, Silver Spring