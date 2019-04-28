A newly arrived Rohingya refugee child and her mother wait in a food distribution line in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Jan. 27, 2018. (Manish Swarup/AP)

Regarding Heiko Maas and Angelina Jolie’s April 23 op-ed, “Sexual violence is rife in war zones. We must take action.”:

Let’s be clear, the U.N. Security Council resolution that passed with the goal of combating sexual violence in conflicts is more than just watered down. That the United States would threaten to veto and then strong-arm Germany because the original resolution contained the words “sexual and reproductive health” is alarming and, frankly, dangerous to millions of women living in conflict settings.

It’s horrifying that rape is used as a weapon of war and millions of women are victims. Just look at the humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh, where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled rape, torture and abuse in their home country of Myanmar, also known as Burma. The Trump administration doesn’t think Rohingya women, or any others, should be able to access reproductive health services, including safe abortion. Women all around the world will bear the burden of these policies, politics and actions.

Anu Kumar, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The writer is president and chief executive of Ipas, an international women's reproductive health and rights organization.