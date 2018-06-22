The subheadline of the June 10 Outlook essay by Roger Bennett, “Hello, world,” said, “Soccer in the U.S. doesn’t need a team in the World Cup. It’s already here to stay.” I believe that’s true. I mean to throw no shade on the men’s national team, but with their best finish ever a third place in 1930 and with them not even qualifying this year, it seems Bennett may be overlooking another possible reason that interest in soccer continues to grow. Women also play soccer in America. But Bennett was willing to mention the women’s national team only parenthetically: “(The U.S. women’s national team, of course, have been far more successful than the men, winning three World Cups, including the most recent one in 2015.)”

At least Bennett recognized their team success. Perhaps he could also recognize the part they may have played in the game’s growing popularity in the United States.

Sheri Langford, Fairfax