Michael Gerson’s Sept. 3 op-ed, “How weak Trump really is,” noted that there is evidence that President Trump’s “signature political approach — his mix of rancor and racism — is alienating women in large numbers.” If so, then it’s about time. But it raises a big question: What’s up with men? Why are not equal numbers of men also repelled by Mr. Trump’s demeanor? In fact, being a man should help one see even better behind the facade of bluster, bluff, bigotry and belittling that Mr. Trump employs in the manner of a high school bully.

The heroes and role models of my teen years were more like Will Kane in “High Noon” and Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” not Biff Tannen in “Back to the Future.”

Robert Bruce Sullivan, Potomac

