But, one must ask, where are the women?

When most other large and diverse communities are electing women up and down the ballot, it is unacceptable that we have only one seasoned councilwoman.

That needs to change. Montgomery County needs to catch up to its neighbors. Our political institutions, organizations and leaders need to make this happen. Otherwise, they might find themselves sidelined in election cycles or even defeated at the ballot box.

Duchy Trachtenberg, North Bethesda

