Mr. Krotoszynski argued that the government requiring abortion practitioners to give a woman a glimpse into the womb is a violation of free speech. He misinterpreted a Supreme Court decision to mean that it nullified informed-consent requirements such as ultrasounds. Thankfully, it doesn’t. The Supreme Court ruling in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra affirms that the government can’t force people to speak a message against their beliefs.
NIFLA also affirms that states can freely enact laws ensuring informed consent to abortion by requiring doctors to give truthful, relevant information to women.
Kentucky’s ultrasound law does exactly that: It helps ensure informed consent before a medical procedure with serious consequences, by showing women accurate information about the child within their womb. Women deserve to know the truth; they don’t give up that right when they seek an abortion.
Anne O'Connor, Fredericksburg, Va.
The writer is vice president of legal affairs at the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.