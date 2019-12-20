In my three decades serving women in vulnerable situations, I’ve heard countless stories of lives saved through the power of ultrasound. A true and vital “window into the womb,” an ultrasound is a unique chance for a pregnant woman to form a bond with her unborn child. Yet, as Ronald J. Krotoszynski Jr., a law professor at the University of Alabama, made clear in his Dec. 12 Thursday Opinion essay, “The court’s free speech hypocrisy,” not everyone admits the value in ultrasound.