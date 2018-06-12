If men will relinquish their power and responsibility to feminists, Suzanna Danuta Walters will withdraw her hatred and instruct the vast legions of women under her command to stand down [“Why can’t we hate men?” Sunday Opinion, June 10]. It’s a generous offer, but until we hear from business executive Meg Whitman, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), media moguls Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others who found room at the top without asking men to step aside, I can’t take Ms. Walters’s proposal seriously.

The grievance industry strikes me as a dubious training ground for leadership, and its only product — victims — is hardly in short supply.

Michael Smith, Cynthiana, Ky.