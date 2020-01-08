Women face challenges when choosing a specialty: culture, fit and opportunity. As a female applicant in a surgical specialty, I was chosen as one of a handful of women from the pool of applicants for an interview at the majority of my surgical residency interviews. Medical training involves numerous stages, the first of which is medical school. But there are many stages where we have not equalized the playing field. Women are not given their 50.5 percent of opportunity or access during the interview or matching process.